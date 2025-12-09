News

"Seal: Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & CD (Update)

Mercury veröffentlicht "Seal: Purpose: Celebrating 30 Years of the Classic Albums Seal I and Seal II" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc und CD. Der Musik-Film besteht aus der Live-Aufnahme eines Jubiläumskonzerts im Venetian Las Vegas und zusätzlichen Interviews. Neben einem Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray Disc-Set erscheint auch ein Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.02.2026 geplant.

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:

bereits erhältlich:

