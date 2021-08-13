News
Quentin Tarantinos "Inglourious Basterds" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook vorbestellbar
13.08.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Quentin Tarantinos "Inglourious Basterds" erscheint auch in Deutschland voraussichtlich am 14.10.2021 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Erstauflage wird Universal-typisch als Steelbook veröffentlicht, welches jetzt beim Media Markt vorbestellt werden kann.
Zum Bonus-Material der Ultra HD Blu-ray gehören u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes, erweiterte und geschnittene Szenen sowie eine Diskussionsrunde mit Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt und Elvis Mitchell.
