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"Predator: Badlands" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc

15.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Predator Badlands 4k Steelbook

Disney veröffentlicht "Predator: Badlands" im Februar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der neueste Kinofilm der Predator-Reihe von "Prey"-Regisseur Dan Trachtenberg erscheint am 27.02.2026 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook sowie als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Audio-Kommentare und mehrere Making of-Featurettes dabei.

bereits erhältlich:

www.disneyplus.com

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