News
"Predator: Badlands" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc
15.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Disney veröffentlicht "Predator: Badlands" im Februar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der neueste Kinofilm der Predator-Reihe von "Prey"-Regisseur Dan Trachtenberg erscheint am 27.02.2026 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook sowie als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Audio-Kommentare und mehrere Making of-Featurettes dabei.
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prey [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Prey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Prey [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Predator - Upgrade [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predator 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Predators [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.