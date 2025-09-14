"Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here - 50th Anniversary-Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Sony Music veröffentlicht "Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here" als "50th Anniversary"-Edition auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Der Pink Floyd-Klassiker aus dem Jahr 1975 erscheint im Dezember mit zahlreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen und auch erstmals inklusive Dolby Atmos-Sound auf Blu-ray Disc. Zusätzlich sind auch der Original Quad 4.0-Mix aus dem Jahr 1976 und der 5.1-Mix aus dem Jahr 2011 sowie ein Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1975 und mehrere Videos auf der Blu-ray Disc.
Die Blu-ray Disc wird einzeln und in einem umfangreichen Deluxe-Boxset inklusive Begleit-Buch mit zwei CDs, vier LPs und einer "Have a Cigar"-Single erhältlich sein. Darüber erscheinen auch mehrere "50th Anniversary"-Editionen auf CD und Schallplatte. Exklusiv in dem Deluxe-Boxset ist eine "Live At Wembley 1974"-LP enthalten.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.12.2025 geplant.
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [3 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Yellow Flame Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD/LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [2 CD] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary [3 LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Yellow Flame Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
Welcome to the Machine
Have a Cigar
Wish You Were Here
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
Wine Glasses
Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
CD 2
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
LP 1 SIDE A
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)
Welcome to the Machine
LP 1 SIDE B
Have a Cigar
Wish You Were Here
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)
LP 2 SIDE A
Wine Glasses
Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
LP 2 SIDE B
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
LP 3 SIDE A
The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
LP 3 SIDE B
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
LP 4 SIDE A
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Live At Wembley 1974
LP 4 SIDE B
You’ve Got To Be Crazy, Live At Wembley 1974
Blu-ray Disc
Wish You Were Here
• 2025 Dolby Atmos Mix
• 2011 5.1 Surround Mix
• 1975 Stereo Mix
• 1975 4.0 Quad Mix
Bonus Audio Material (stereo)
Wine Glasses
Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)
Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *
The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *
The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *
Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *
Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *
Live Bootleg (stereo)
Raving and Drooling (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
You've Got To Be Crazy (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Have a Cigar (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *
Videos
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I) – Screen Film
Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Screen Film
Welcome To The Machine – Screen Film
Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000 – Screen Film
Japanese Replica 7” Single:
Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine
* bislang unveröffentlicht
bereits erhältlich:
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [DVD] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [CD] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII [LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: P•U•L•S•E• Restored & Re-Edited [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: P•U•L•S•E• Restored & Re-Edited [DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason [Blu-ray + CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Animals - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Animals - Dolby Atmos [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Animals [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Animals [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Animals [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Animals Deluxe Limited Edition [Blu-ray/DVD/CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon - Picture Disc [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon - Picture Disc [LP] bei jpc.de
- Pink Floyd: Atom Heart Mother - Special Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pink Floyd: Atom Heart Mother - Special Edition [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
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