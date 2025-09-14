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"Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here - 50th Anniversary-Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Pink Floyd: Wish You Were Here" als "50th Anniversary"-Edition auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Der Pink Floyd-Klassiker aus dem Jahr 1975 erscheint im Dezember mit zahlreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen und auch erstmals inklusive Dolby Atmos-Sound auf Blu-ray Disc. Zusätzlich sind auch der Original Quad 4.0-Mix aus dem Jahr 1976 und der 5.1-Mix aus dem Jahr 2011 sowie ein Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1975 und mehrere Videos auf der Blu-ray Disc.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird einzeln und in einem umfangreichen Deluxe-Boxset inklusive Begleit-Buch mit zwei CDs, vier LPs und einer "Have a Cigar"-Single erhältlich sein. Darüber erscheinen auch mehrere "50th Anniversary"-Editionen auf CD und Schallplatte. Exklusiv in dem Deluxe-Boxset ist eine "Live At Wembley 1974"-LP enthalten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 12.12.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

CD 2

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Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

LP 1 SIDE A

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-5)

Welcome to the Machine

LP 1 SIDE B

Have a Cigar

Wish You Were Here

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 6-9)

LP 2 SIDE A

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Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

LP 2 SIDE B

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

LP 3 SIDE A

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

LP 3 SIDE B

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Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

LP 4 SIDE A

Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Live At Wembley 1974

LP 4 SIDE B

You’ve Got To Be Crazy, Live At Wembley 1974

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Blu-ray Disc

Wish You Were Here

• 2025 Dolby Atmos Mix

• 2011 5.1 Surround Mix

• 1975 Stereo Mix

• 1975 4.0 Quad Mix

Bonus Audio Material (stereo)

Wine Glasses

Have a Cigar (Alternate Version)

Wish You Were Here (featuring Stéphane Grappelli)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Early Instrumental Version, Rough Mix) *

The Machine Song (Roger’s Demo) *

The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited) *

Wish You Were Here (Take 1) *

Wish You Were Here (Pedal Steel Instrumental Mix) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix) *

Live Bootleg (stereo)

Raving and Drooling (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

You've Got To Be Crazy (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-5) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Have a Cigar (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (6-9) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Speak to Me (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Breathe (In The Air) (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

On the Run (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Time (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

The Great Gig in the Sky (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Money (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Us and Them (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Any Colour You Like (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Brain Damage (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Eclipse (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Echoes (Live from the Los Angeles Sports Arena, 1975) *

Videos

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part I) – Screen Film

Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Screen Film

Welcome To The Machine – Screen Film

Storm Thorgerson Short Film, 2000 – Screen Film

Japanese Replica 7” Single:

Have A Cigar (edit) b/w Welcome To The Machine

* bislang unveröffentlicht

bereits erhältlich:

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