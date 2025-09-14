News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
14.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Master and Commander - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- June and John - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- June and John [Blu-ray]
- Die Reifeprüfung - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte 3 [Blu-ray]
- Elio [Blu-ray]
- Islands [Blu-ray]
- Shanghai Knights [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft - 40th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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