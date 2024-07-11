News

"Phil Collins: Both Sides (All The Sides)" erscheint als Vinyl LP Deluxe Edition

Rhino veröffentlicht "Phil Collins: Both Sides (All The Sides)" als Vinyl-Sonderedition mit 5 LPs. Die Deluxe Edition erscheint am 20.09.2024 und enthält neben dem remasterten Originalalbum, das von Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios mit Half Speed Mastering geschnitten wurde, u.a. frühe Demotracks sowie Raritäten.

Zusätzlich sind noch Live-Tracks aus Collins’ MTV Unplugged-Auftritt und z.B. einzelne Songs wie "Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore" erstmals auf Vinyl dabei. Das Set wird in einem Schuber mit Bilderhüllen und einem 16-seitigen Booklet präsentiert, das neu geschriebene und ausführliche Linernotes des Journalisten Michael Hann enthält.

Tracklisting

LP 1 Side A – Original Album

Both Sides of the Story

Can’t Turn Back the Years

Everyday



LP 1 Side B – Original Album

I’ve Forgotten Everything

We’re Sons of Our Fathers

Can’t Find My Way

LP 2 Side C – Original Album

Survivors

We Fly So Close

There’s a Place for Us

LP 2 Side D – Original Album

We Wait and We Wonder

Please Come Out Tonight

LP 3 Side E

Can’t Find My Way (Demo)

Hero (Demo)

Both Sides of the Demo (Early Demo)

Everyday (Early Demo)

LP 3 Side F

Don’t Call Me Ashley

Rad Dudeski

For a Friend

I've Been Trying

LP 4 Side G

Both Sides of the Story (Live)

Can’t Turn Back the Years (Live)

Survivors (Live)

LP 4 Side H

Everyday (Live)

We Wait and We Wonder (Live)

Both Sides of the Story (Paris Unplugged)

LP 5 Side I

Hang in Long Enough (Live)

Hand in Hand (Live)

Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live)

LP 5 Side J

Always (Live)

Stevies Blues (There's a Place for Us Instrumental)

Take Me With You

