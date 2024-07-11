"Phil Collins: Both Sides (All The Sides)" erscheint als Vinyl LP Deluxe Edition
Rhino veröffentlicht "Phil Collins: Both Sides (All The Sides)" als Vinyl-Sonderedition mit 5 LPs. Die Deluxe Edition erscheint am 20.09.2024 und enthält neben dem remasterten Originalalbum, das von Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios mit Half Speed Mastering geschnitten wurde, u.a. frühe Demotracks sowie Raritäten.
Zusätzlich sind noch Live-Tracks aus Collins’ MTV Unplugged-Auftritt und z.B. einzelne Songs wie "Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore" erstmals auf Vinyl dabei. Das Set wird in einem Schuber mit Bilderhüllen und einem 16-seitigen Booklet präsentiert, das neu geschriebene und ausführliche Linernotes des Journalisten Michael Hann enthält.
bereits erhältlich:
Tracklisting
LP 1 Side A – Original Album
Both Sides of the Story
Can’t Turn Back the Years
Everyday
LP 1 Side B – Original Album
I’ve Forgotten Everything
We’re Sons of Our Fathers
Can’t Find My Way
LP 2 Side C – Original Album
Survivors
We Fly So Close
There’s a Place for Us
LP 2 Side D – Original Album
We Wait and We Wonder
Please Come Out Tonight
LP 3 Side E
Can’t Find My Way (Demo)
Hero (Demo)
Both Sides of the Demo (Early Demo)
Everyday (Early Demo)
LP 3 Side F
Don’t Call Me Ashley
Rad Dudeski
For a Friend
I've Been Trying
LP 4 Side G
Both Sides of the Story (Live)
Can’t Turn Back the Years (Live)
Survivors (Live)
LP 4 Side H
Everyday (Live)
We Wait and We Wonder (Live)
Both Sides of the Story (Paris Unplugged)
LP 5 Side I
Hang in Long Enough (Live)
Hand in Hand (Live)
Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live)
LP 5 Side J
Always (Live)
Stevies Blues (There's a Place for Us Instrumental)
Take Me With You
