News
"Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc
04.03.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" im Mai auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Horror-Thriller der Macher von "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" erscheint am 22.05.2025 als Steelbook mit Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc.
Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material ist ein Trailer geplant.
- Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
