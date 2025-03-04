News

"Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" im Mai auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Horror-Thriller der Macher von "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" erscheint am 22.05.2025 als Steelbook mit Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc.

Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material ist ein Trailer geplant.

