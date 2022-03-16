News

"Nightmare Alley" in 4K mit Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos bei Apple iTunes

Disney bietet Guillermo del Toros "Nightmare Alley" ab sofort bei Disney+ und auch ohne Abo im Apple iTunes Store in 4K & Dolby Vision mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton an. Bei Amazon Prime Video ist bislang nur die HD-Version erhältlich.

Disney veröffentlicht "Nightmare Alley" am 31.03.2022 auch auf Blu-ray Disc & DVD. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist aber nicht geplant.

Die "Nightmare Alley" Blu-ray Disc wird mit englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton und einer deutschen DTS 5.1-Tonspur ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind die Featurettes "Del Toros Neo-Noir", "Setdesign at its best" und "Vom Scheitel bis zur Sohle perfekt" geplant.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird neben der Standard-Verpackung auch in einer Steelbook-Sonderedition erscheinen.

