News

"Moonfall" jetzt auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich

27.05.2022 (Karsten Serck)

Roland Emmerichs "Moonfall" ist ab sofort auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich. Unser Review der Ultra HD Blu-ray finden Sie hier.

Sowohl die Ultra HD Blu-ray als auch die Blu-ray Disc sind mit einer deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Tonspur ausgestattet.

Zur weiteren Ausstattung gehören u.a. verschiedene Making of-Featurettes, die die Entstehungsgeschichte des Films dokumentieren.

Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Moonfall" sind auch als Steelbook erhältlich. Das 4K-Steelbook wird exklusiv bei Amazon.de angeboten.

alternativ:

Moonfall (Blu-ray Disc / 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Anzeige

Bild: 2,40:1

Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Extras:

  • Against Impossible Odds - Making Moonfall (An Aura Of Believability, Shoot The Moon, Staging The Spectacle)
  • Sounds Of The Moon
  • Exploring The Moon: Past, Present And Future
  • Dr. KC Houseman Speaks The Truth! (4 Clips)

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK