"Moonfall" jetzt auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich
Roland Emmerichs "Moonfall" ist ab sofort auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich. Unser Review der Ultra HD Blu-ray finden Sie hier.
Sowohl die Ultra HD Blu-ray als auch die Blu-ray Disc sind mit einer deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Tonspur ausgestattet.
Zur weiteren Ausstattung gehören u.a. verschiedene Making of-Featurettes, die die Entstehungsgeschichte des Films dokumentieren.
Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Moonfall" sind auch als Steelbook erhältlich. Das 4K-Steelbook wird exklusiv bei Amazon.de angeboten.
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Moonfall [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Moonfall - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
alternativ:
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Moonfall [Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Moonfall - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Moonfall [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Moonfall - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Moonfall (Blu-ray Disc / 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,40:1
Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch
Extras:
- Against Impossible Odds - Making Moonfall (An Aura Of Believability, Shoot The Moon, Staging The Spectacle)
- Sounds Of The Moon
- Exploring The Moon: Past, Present And Future
- Dr. KC Houseman Speaks The Truth! (4 Clips)
