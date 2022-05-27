News

"Alan Parsons - From The New World" erscheint mit 5.1-Mix als CD/DVD-Audio-Set

Alan Parsons veröffentlicht im Juli das neue Album "Alan Parsons - From The New World".

Das mit Unterstützung u.a. von Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Shaw (Styx) und David Pack produzierte Album erscheint neben der CD und LP auch als CD/DVD-Audio-Set. Dieses enthält "From The New World" neben dem CD Stereo-Mix zusätzlich noch als DVD Audio-5.1-Mix.

"Alan Parsons - From The New World" soll ab dem 15.07.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting:

1. Fare Thee Well

2. The Secret

3. Uroboros (featuring Tommy Shaw of STYX)

4. Don't Fade Now

5. Give 'Em My Love (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

6. Obstacles

7. I Won't Be Led Astray (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

8. You Are The Light

9. Halo

10. Goin' Home

11. Be My Baby

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.