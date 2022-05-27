"Alan Parsons - From The New World" erscheint mit 5.1-Mix als CD/DVD-Audio-Set
Alan Parsons veröffentlicht im Juli das neue Album "Alan Parsons - From The New World".
Das mit Unterstützung u.a. von Joe Bonamassa, Tommy Shaw (Styx) und David Pack produzierte Album erscheint neben der CD und LP auch als CD/DVD-Audio-Set. Dieses enthält "From The New World" neben dem CD Stereo-Mix zusätzlich noch als DVD Audio-5.1-Mix.
"Alan Parsons - From The New World" soll ab dem 15.07.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting:
1. Fare Thee Well
2. The Secret
3. Uroboros (featuring Tommy Shaw of STYX)
4. Don't Fade Now
5. Give 'Em My Love (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)
6. Obstacles
7. I Won't Be Led Astray (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)
8. You Are The Light
9. Halo
10. Goin' Home
11. Be My Baby
bereits erhältlich:
