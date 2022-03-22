Mehr Details zu "Moonfall" auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
Leonine hat weitere Details zu Roland Emmerichs "Moonfall" auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht. "Moonfall" erscheint am 27.05.2022 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
Das Science Fiction-Action-Abenteuer bietet umfangreiches Hintergrundmaterial, welches die Entstehungsgeschichte des Films dokumentiert. Das Bonus-Material entspricht weitgehend der US-Version von LionsGate. Diese enthält auch einen Audio-Kommentar mit Roland Emmerich und Harald Kloser, der bislang noch nicht in der Ausstattungs-Liste der deutschen Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc genannt wird.
Sowohl die Ultra HD Blu-ray als auch die Blu-ray Disc sollen mit einer deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Tonspur ausgestattet sein.
Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray von "Moonfall" wird auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht. Das 4K-Steelbook wird exklusiv bei Amazon angeboten.
Moonfall (Blu-ray Disc / 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,40:1
Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch
Extras:
- Against Impossible Odds - Making Moonfall (An Aura Of Believability, Shoot The Moon, Staging The Spectacle)
- Sounds Of The Moon
- Exploring The Moon: Past, Present And Future
- Dr. KC Houseman Speaks The Truth! (4 Clips)
