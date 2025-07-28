News

"MaXXXine" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook (Update)

Capelight bringt die zunächst nur im Direktvertrieb erhältliche 4K-Edition von "MaXXXine" Ende Juli in den allgemeinen Handel. Das Finale der "X" Horror-Trilogie von Ti West mit Mia Goth erscheint am 31.07.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und ist mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material sind die Featurettes "The Belly of the Beast", "XXX Marks the Spot", "Hollywood Is a Killer - Q&A mit Regisseur Ti West" und Kinotrailer geplant.

Update: Die beiden 4K-Editionen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.