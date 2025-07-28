"MaXXXine" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook (Update)
Capelight bringt die zunächst nur im Direktvertrieb erhältliche 4K-Edition von "MaXXXine" Ende Juli in den allgemeinen Handel. Das Finale der "X" Horror-Trilogie von Ti West mit Mia Goth erscheint am 31.07.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und ist mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material sind die Featurettes "The Belly of the Beast", "XXX Marks the Spot", "Hollywood Is a Killer - Q&A mit Regisseur Ti West" und Kinotrailer geplant.
Update: Die beiden 4K-Editionen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- Maxxxine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Maxxxine - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Maxxxine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Maxxxine - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- X - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- X - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
