Marvel: Neuer "Loki"-Trailer zur zweiten Staffel bei Disney+

Disney+ hat einen neuen Mini-Trailer für die zweite Staffel der Marvel-Serie "Loki" veröffentlicht:

Die neuen Folgen der Serie mit Tom Hiddleston werden ab dem 06.10.2023 bei Disney+ gezeigt. Am gleichen Tag veröffentlicht Disney außerdem "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

