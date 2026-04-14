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"Joe Bonamassa: The Spirit of Rory - Live from Cork" im Juni auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

J&R Adventures veröffentlicht im Juni "Joe Bonamassa: The Spirit of Rory - Live from Cork" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Die 2025 aufgezeichnete Live-Performance zu Ehren des von Bonamassa verehrten und 1995 verstorbenen Gitarristen Rory Gallagher in dessen Heimatstadt erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD, DVD/CD sowie als Vinyl-Edition mit zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. "The Spirit of Rory - Live from Cork" soll ab dem 19.06.2026 im Handel erhältlich sein.

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