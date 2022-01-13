News

"Jethro Tull: The Zealot Gene" erscheint mit 5.1 Surround-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc

Sony Music veröffentlicht das neue Jethro Tull-Album "The Zealot Game" inklusive 5.1-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Blu-ray Disc wird in einem Artbook inklusive zwei CDs sowie auch in einer "Deluxe Edition" mit zusätzlichen LPs angeboten.

"Jethro Tull: The Zealot Game" kommt am 28.01.2021 in den Handel.

bereits erhältlich:

Jethro Tull: The Zealot Gene Tracklisting

1. Mrs. Tibbets (5:54)

2. Jacob's Tales (2:13)

3. Mine Is The Mountain (5:40)

4. The Zealot Gene (3:54)

5. Shoshana Sleeping (3:41)

6. Sad City Sisters (3:40)

7. Barren Beth, Wild Desert John (3:37)

8. The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde (4:06)

9. Where Did Saturday Go? (3:53)

10. Three Loves, Three (3:30)

11. In Brief Visitation (3:00)

12. The Fisherman Of Ephesus (3:41)

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.