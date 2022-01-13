"Jethro Tull: The Zealot Gene" erscheint mit 5.1 Surround-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc
Sony Music veröffentlicht das neue Jethro Tull-Album "The Zealot Game" inklusive 5.1-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Blu-ray Disc wird in einem Artbook inklusive zwei CDs sowie auch in einer "Deluxe Edition" mit zusätzlichen LPs angeboten.
"Jethro Tull: The Zealot Game" kommt am 28.01.2021 in den Handel.
Jethro Tull: The Zealot Gene Tracklisting
1. Mrs. Tibbets (5:54)
2. Jacob's Tales (2:13)
3. Mine Is The Mountain (5:40)
4. The Zealot Gene (3:54)
5. Shoshana Sleeping (3:41)
6. Sad City Sisters (3:40)
7. Barren Beth, Wild Desert John (3:37)
8. The Betrayal Of Joshua Kynde (4:06)
9. Where Did Saturday Go? (3:53)
10. Three Loves, Three (3:30)
11. In Brief Visitation (3:00)
12. The Fisherman Of Ephesus (3:41)
