"Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection" erscheint auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

12.06.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Disney veröffentlicht die "Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die beiden Sets mit allen Teilen von James Gunns Marvel-Trilogie über die Abenteuer von Peter Quill alias Star-Lord werden ab dem 08.08.2025 im Handel erhältlich sein.

