News
"Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection" erscheint auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
12.06.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Disney veröffentlicht die "Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die beiden Sets mit allen Teilen von James Gunns Marvel-Trilogie über die Abenteuer von Peter Quill alias Star-Lord werden ab dem 08.08.2025 im Handel erhältlich sein.
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy 3-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.