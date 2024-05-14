News

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"-Preview zur 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc online

Warner hat ein "Extended Preview" für "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" veröffentlicht und zeigt die ersten zehn Minuten aus dem Film:

Das "Monsterverse" Action-Abenteuer von Adam Wingard wird voraussichtlich am 27.06.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc sowie als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook erscheinen. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" wird auch als Teil der "Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5 Film Collection" am 04.07.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht.

Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit englischem und wahrscheinlich auch deutschem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Zum Bonus-Materials gehört neben einem Audio-Kommentar ein rund 49 Minuten langes Making of sowie noch zahlreiche kleinere Hintergrund-Featurettes.

Bereits am 20.05.2024 erscheint "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" als "Heimkino-Premiere" zum 4K-Streaming u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes.

