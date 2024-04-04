News
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
04.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Das Action-Abenteuer von Adam Wingard läuft seit dem 04.04.2024 in den deutschen Kinos. Laut ersten Handelsinformationen soll "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" am 27.06.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Details zur Ausstattung liegen noch nicht vor.
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Godzilla vs Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla vs Kong [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.