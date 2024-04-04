News

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

Warner veröffentlicht "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Das Action-Abenteuer von Adam Wingard läuft seit dem 04.04.2024 in den deutschen Kinos. Laut ersten Handelsinformationen soll "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" am 27.06.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Details zur Ausstattung liegen noch nicht vor.

