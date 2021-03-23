Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
"Godzilla" jetzt in 4K & Dolby Vision im Apple iTunes Store
Warner hat "Godzilla" (2014) jetzt in 4K & Dolby Vision im Apple iTunes Store veröffentlicht. Der Film ist sowohl einzeln als auch in mehrere Bundles mit "Kong: Skull Island" und "Godzilla II: King of the Monsters" erhältlich, die ebenfalls bereits in 4K veröffentlicht wurden.
Allerdings gibt es für "Godzilla" bei iTunes noch keinen Hinweis auf den englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix, der auf der Ultra HD Blu-ray enthalten sein wird, die Warner im Mai veröffentlichen will und da sich auch die Titel-Id geändert hat, könnte es auch wieder Probleme beim 4K-Upgrade für frühere Käufer geben.
Die Fortsetzung "Godzilla vs. Kong" soll in den USA am 26.03.2021 im Kino und beim Streaming-Dienst HBO Max starten. Für Deutschland ist derzeit kein Termin fürs Kino oder eine eventuelle Vorab-Premiere bei Sky bekannt.
