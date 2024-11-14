News

"Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Concord Records veröffentlicht "Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Konzert-Film der Metalband erscheint am 06.12.2024 fürs Heimkino. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Q&A mit Tobias Forge, Alex Ross Perry und Jim Parsons, das "The Future Is A Foreign Land"-Musikvideo und die Webisode „Chapters“ von Ghost dabei.

Update: Die 4K-Edition ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

