"George Harrison: Living In The Material World" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP Deluxe Edition

BMG veröffentlicht am 15.11.2024 "George Harrison: Living In The Material World" als 50th Anniversary Edition mit neuem 2024er Mix. Das zweite Solo-Album von George Harrison nach der Trennung der Beatles aus dem Jahr 1973 wurde vom Toningenieur Paul Hicks von den Originalbändern neu abgemischt und erscheint neben einer einfachen CD und LP-Neuauflage auch als Deluxe-Version mit zusätzlichen Songs auf CD und Schallplatte.

Den größten Umfang bietet die limitierte "Super Deluxe Edition", die neben der Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP auch eine Blu-ray Audio mit dem kompletten Album + Bonus-Tracks sowie die neu veröffentlichte Aufnahme "Sunshine Life For Me" als 7" Single und ein 60-seitiges Hardcover-Buch enthält.

Am 22.11.2024 erscheint außerdem "The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono" als LP-Boxset.

Blu-Ray

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World

4. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long

5. Who Can See It

6. Living in the Material World

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord)

8. Be Here Now

9. Try Some Buy Some

10. The Day the World Gets 'Round

11. That Is All

12. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

13. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

14. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

15. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

16. Who Can See It (Take 93)

17. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

18. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

19. Be Here Now (Take 8)

20. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

21. The Day the World Gets 'Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

22. That Is All (Take 24)

23. Miss O'Dell (2024 Mix)

24. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

