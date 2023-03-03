News

"Genesis BBC Broadcasts" jetzt auf CD & Vinyl-LP erhältlich

Von Genesis ist die neue Compilation "Genesis BBC Broadcasts" jetzt als limitiertes CD und LP-Set im Handel erhältlich. Die beiden Sammlungen enthalten Genesis Live-Aufnahmen von Auftritten bei der britischen BBC aus den Jahren 1970 bis 1998 und wurden von Tony Banks sowie dem langjährigen Band-Produzenten Nick Davis zusammengestellt.

Die beiden CD und LP-Sets unterscheiden sich in der Ausstattung: "Genesis BBC Broadcasts" ist als 5 CD-Set mit 53 Titeln und als 3 LP-Set mit 24 Titeln sowie einem 40-seitigem Booklet erhältlich.

Tracklist CD

CD1

Shepherd - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

Pacidy - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

Let Us Now Make Love - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

Fountain Of Salmacis - Paris 1972

Musical Box - Paris 1972

Stagnation - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

Harlequin - Peel Jan 1972

Get Em Out By Friday - Peel sept 1972

Harold The Barrel - Peel sept 1972

Twilight Alehouse - Peel sept 1972

Watcher of the Skies - In Concert 1975

CD2

Anzeige



Squonk - Knebworth 1978

Burning Rope - Knebworth 1978

Dance On A Volcano - Knebworth 1978

Drum Duet - Knebworth 1978

Los Endos - Knebworth 1978

Deep In The Motherlode - Lyceum 1980

Dancing With The Moonlit Knight - Lyceum 1980

Carpet Crawlers - Lyceum 1980

One For The Vine - Lyceum 1980

Behind The Lines - Lyceum 1980

Duchess - Lyceum 1980

Guide Vocal - Lyceum 1980

Turn it On Again - Lyceum 1980

Dukes Travels - Lyceum 1980

Dukes End - Lyceum 1980

CD3

Say It’s Alright Joe - Lyceum 1980

The Lady Lies - Lyceum 1980

Ripples - Lyceum 1980

In The Cage - Lyceum 1980

The Raven - Lyceum 1980

Afterglow - Lyceum 1980

Follow You, Follow Me - Lyceum 1980

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) - Lyceum 1980

The Knife - Lyceum 1980

Mama - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

Domino - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

CD4

That’s All - Wembley 1987(previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

The Brazilian - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Throwing It All Away - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Second Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Invisible Touch - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Drum Duet - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Los Endos - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Not About Us - NEC 1998

Dividing Line - NEC 1998

CD5

Anzeige



No Son of Mine - Knebworth 1992

Driving The Last Spike - Knebworth 1992

Old Medley - Knebworth 1992

Fading Lights - Knebworth 1992

Hold On My Heart - Knebworth 1992

I Can’t Dance - Knebworth 1992

Tracklist LP

LP1 - Side A

Musical Box - Paris 1972

Stagnation - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on ‘Genesis Archive 1967–75’)

Harlequin - Peel Jan 1972

Harold The Barrel - Peel Sept 1972

Anzeige



LP1 - Side B

Get Em Out By Friday - Peel Sept 1972

Watcher Of The Skies - In Concert 1975

Dancing With The Moonlit Knight - Lyceum 1980

Carpet Crawlers - Lyceum 1980

LP2 - Side C

Behind The Lines - Lyceum 1980

Duchess - Lyceum 1980

Guide Vocal - Lyceum 1980

Dukes Travels - Lyceum 1980

Dukes End - Lyceum 1980

LP2 - Side D

Say It’s Alright Joe - Lyceum 1980

The Lady Lies - Lyceum 1980

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) - Lyceum 1980

LP3 - Side E

Mama - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

That’s all - Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

Second Home - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

LP3 - Side F

Throwing It All Away - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

No Son Of Mine - Knebworth

Driving The Last Spike - Knebworth

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.