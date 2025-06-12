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"Gary Numan: A Perfect Circle: Live" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Gary Numan veröffentlicht "A Perfect Circle: Live" am 25.07.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Die Aufnahme des Live-Events in der Londoner Wembley Arena vom 7. Mai 2022 erscheint als Blu-ray-Set mit zwei CDs und als 3 LP-Edition. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben dem Konzert zusätzlich ein Backstage-Interview mit Gary Numan.

Tracklisting

CD 1

1 Intruder

2 Remind Me to Smile

3 Halo

4 Metal

5 Ghost Nation

6 The Gift

7 Films

8 Pure

9 Resurrection

10 Down in the Park

11 Dead Sun Rising

12 Is This World Not Enough

13 Everyday I Die

CD 2

1 A Black Sun

2 My Name Is Ruin

3 Cars

4 Me, I Disconnect from You

5 Love Hurt Bleed

6 The Chosen

7 We Are Glass

8 Jo the Waiter

9 M.E.

10 A Prayer for the Unborn

11 Are "Friends" Electric?

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