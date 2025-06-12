"Gary Numan: A Perfect Circle: Live" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Gary Numan veröffentlicht "A Perfect Circle: Live" am 25.07.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Die Aufnahme des Live-Events in der Londoner Wembley Arena vom 7. Mai 2022 erscheint als Blu-ray-Set mit zwei CDs und als 3 LP-Edition. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben dem Konzert zusätzlich ein Backstage-Interview mit Gary Numan.
- Gary Numan: A Perfect Circle: Live [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Gary Numan: A Perfect Circle: Live [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Gary Numan: A Perfect Circle: Live [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Gary Numan: A Perfect Circle: Live [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD 1
1 Intruder
2 Remind Me to Smile
3 Halo
4 Metal
5 Ghost Nation
6 The Gift
7 Films
8 Pure
9 Resurrection
10 Down in the Park
11 Dead Sun Rising
12 Is This World Not Enough
13 Everyday I Die
CD 2
1 A Black Sun
2 My Name Is Ruin
3 Cars
4 Me, I Disconnect from You
5 Love Hurt Bleed
6 The Chosen
7 We Are Glass
8 Jo the Waiter
9 M.E.
10 A Prayer for the Unborn
11 Are "Friends" Electric?
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