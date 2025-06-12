News

"Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel" im August auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

12.06.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Universal veröffentlicht "Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel" im August auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Steven Soderbergh-Thriller mit Michael Fassbender und Cate Blanchett läuft seit dem 15.05.205 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint am 14.08.2025 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Details zur Ausstattung liegen noch nicht vor.

