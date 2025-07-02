News

"From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" im September auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Leonine veröffentlicht "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" im September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Das Spin Off der "John Wick"-Saga von Len Wiseman mit Ana de Armas erscheint am 26.09.2025 fürs Heimkino. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint auch als Steelbook, welches zusätzlich noch die Dokumentation "Wick is Pain" über das John Wick-Franchise enthält, die auch einzeln auf Blu-ray Disc erscheint.

Als Bonus-Material sind die Featurettes "The Making of Ballerina", "Killer Instinct", "The Art of Action", "Building a Frozen Underworld" sowie Deleted & Extended Scenes geplant.

