Erste "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Details

06.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Zu "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" gibt es jetzt auch erste Informationen zur Ausstattung der 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. So sind als Bonus-Material zahlreiche Making-Of-Featurettes sowie ein Audio-Kommentar geplant.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" erscheint als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc. Das zweite animierte Spider-Man-Abenteuer von Sony mit Miles Morales wird voraussichtlich im Zeitraum ab Oktober auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD erscheinen.

Für die Tonausstattung wird bislang lediglich DTS HD MA 5.1 in verschiedenen Sprachen genannt. Zumindest die 4K-Edition sollte aber wie bereits der erste Teil mit Dolby Atmos für die englische Originalfassung ausgestattet sein.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 2,35:1

Ton:

  • Englisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
  • Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1
  • Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
  • Türkisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material:

  • Audiokommentar
  • Featurettes:
    “Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”
    “Raising A Hero”
    “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”
    “I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny
    “From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”
    “Music-Featurette”
    “Design-Featurette”
    “Across the Comic-verse”
    “Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”

