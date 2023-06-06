News

Erste "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Details

Zu "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" gibt es jetzt auch erste Informationen zur Ausstattung der 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. So sind als Bonus-Material zahlreiche Making-Of-Featurettes sowie ein Audio-Kommentar geplant.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" erscheint als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc. Das zweite animierte Spider-Man-Abenteuer von Sony mit Miles Morales wird voraussichtlich im Zeitraum ab Oktober auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD erscheinen.

Für die Tonausstattung wird bislang lediglich DTS HD MA 5.1 in verschiedenen Sprachen genannt. Zumindest die 4K-Edition sollte aber wie bereits der erste Teil mit Dolby Atmos für die englische Originalfassung ausgestattet sein.

bereits erhältlich:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 2,35:1

Ton:

Englisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Türkisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material:

Audiokommentar

Featurettes:

“Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”

“Raising A Hero”

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”

“I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny

“From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”

“Music-Featurette”

“Design-Featurette”

“Across the Comic-verse”

“Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”

