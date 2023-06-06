Erste "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Details
Zu "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" gibt es jetzt auch erste Informationen zur Ausstattung der 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. So sind als Bonus-Material zahlreiche Making-Of-Featurettes sowie ein Audio-Kommentar geplant.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" erscheint als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc. Das zweite animierte Spider-Man-Abenteuer von Sony mit Miles Morales wird voraussichtlich im Zeitraum ab Oktober auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD erscheinen.
Für die Tonausstattung wird bislang lediglich DTS HD MA 5.1 in verschiedenen Sprachen genannt. Zumindest die 4K-Edition sollte aber wie bereits der erste Teil mit Dolby Atmos für die englische Originalfassung ausgestattet sein.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 2,35:1
Ton:
- Englisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
- Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1
- Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
- Türkisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonus-Material:
- Audiokommentar
- Featurettes:
“Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”
“Raising A Hero”
“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”
“I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny
“From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”
“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”
“Music-Featurette”
“Design-Featurette”
“Across the Comic-verse”
“Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”
