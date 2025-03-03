"Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD
Cherry Red Records veröffentlicht "Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam" am 14.03.2025 als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set. Die Aufnahme des ehemaligen Genesis-Gitarristen zusammen mit der ungarischen Band Djabe wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit 5.1 Surround-Ton präsentiert und unterhält Live-Material, das im Januar 2024 in Norwegen und in Ungarn im Jahr 2023 aufgenommen wurde sowie den Dokumentarfilm "Arctic Jam".
- Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
CD
1 In the Silence
2 Freya
3 Stone Age Tea
4 Whispers of the Woods
5 Sliding Trees
6 The Lost Ship
7 A Storm is Brewing
Blu-ray
5.1 MIX
1 In the Silence
2 Freya
3 Stone Age Tea
4 Whispers of the Woods
5 Sliding Trees
6 The Lost Ship
7 A Storm is Brewing
Live audio extras
1 Beginning of Legends
2 The Magic Stag
3 Golden Sand
4 Island
Live Video extras
Filmed in concert Győr, Hungary, 19 June 2023
1 Camino Royale
2 Ace of Wands
3 Tale
4 The Carpet Crawlers
Documentary
5 Arctic Jam
bereits erhältlich:
- Steve Hackett: The Circus and the Nightwhale [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: The Circus and the Nightwhale [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: The Circus and the Nightwhale [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: The Circus and the Nightwhale Transparent Red Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton [DVD/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton [DVD/CD] bei jpc.de
- Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton [LP] bei jpc.de
- Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More [CD/LP] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.