"Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD

Cherry Red Records veröffentlicht "Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam" am 14.03.2025 als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set. Die Aufnahme des ehemaligen Genesis-Gitarristen zusammen mit der ungarischen Band Djabe wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit 5.1 Surround-Ton präsentiert und unterhält Live-Material, das im Januar 2024 in Norwegen und in Ungarn im Jahr 2023 aufgenommen wurde sowie den Dokumentarfilm "Arctic Jam".

Tracklisting

CD

1 In the Silence

2 Freya

3 Stone Age Tea

4 Whispers of the Woods

5 Sliding Trees

6 The Lost Ship

7 A Storm is Brewing

Blu-ray

5.1 MIX

1 In the Silence

2 Freya

3 Stone Age Tea

4 Whispers of the Woods

5 Sliding Trees

6 The Lost Ship

7 A Storm is Brewing

Live audio extras

1 Beginning of Legends

2 The Magic Stag

3 Golden Sand

4 Island

Live Video extras

Filmed in concert Győr, Hungary, 19 June 2023

1 Camino Royale

2 Ace of Wands

3 Tale

4 The Carpet Crawlers

Documentary

5 Arctic Jam

bereits erhältlich:

