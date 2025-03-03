News

"Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD

03.03.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Cherry Red Records veröffentlicht "Djabe & Steve Hackett: Freya Arctic Jam" am 14.03.2025 als Blu-ray Disc & CD-Set. Die Aufnahme des ehemaligen Genesis-Gitarristen zusammen mit der ungarischen Band Djabe wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit 5.1 Surround-Ton präsentiert und unterhält Live-Material, das im Januar 2024 in Norwegen und in Ungarn im Jahr 2023 aufgenommen wurde sowie den Dokumentarfilm "Arctic Jam".

Tracklisting

CD

1  In the Silence
2  Freya
3  Stone Age Tea
4  Whispers of the Woods
5  Sliding Trees
6  The Lost Ship
7 A Storm is Brewing

Blu-ray

5.1 MIX

1  In the Silence
2  Freya
3  Stone Age Tea
4  Whispers of the Woods
5  Sliding Trees
6  The Lost Ship
7 A Storm is Brewing

Live audio extras

1  Beginning of Legends
2  The Magic Stag
3  Golden Sand
4  Island

Live Video extras

Filmed in concert Győr, Hungary, 19 June 2023

1  Camino Royale
2 Ace of Wands
3  Tale
4  The Carpet Crawlers

Documentary

5 Arctic Jam

bereits erhältlich:

