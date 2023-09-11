News

"Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection" mit 100 Filmen auf Blu-ray Disc

Disney kündigt in den USA eine neue "Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection" mit 100 Disney & Pixar-Klassikern auf Blu-ray Disc an. Das Box-Set umfasst chronologisch den Zeitraum von "Schneewittchen und die sieben Zwerge" aus dem Jahr 1937 bis zu "Elemental" aus dem Jahr 2023. Die Box erscheint in den USA am 14.11.2023 in limitierter Auflage mit einer Mickey-Ohren-Kristall-Skulptur und soll rund 1500 USD kosten. Damit ist diese Box wesentlich teurer als die Filme in der auch hierzulande bereits erhältlichen 60 Meisterwerke-Box, die mit 60 Filmen bereits für rund 250 EUR im Handel erhältlich ist. Ob auch die neue "Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection" in Deutschland veröffentlicht wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.

Im Oktober erscheinen von Disney hierzulande "Schneewittchen" erstmals auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und "Elemental" auf Blu-ray Disc.

Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug’s Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall-E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.