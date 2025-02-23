News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
23.02.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Wicked - Steelbook [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked [Blu-ray]
- Spiders - Ihr Biss ist der Tod - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spiders - Ihr Biss ist der Tod [Blu-ray]
- Azrael - Angel of Death Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Azrael - Angel of Death [Blu-ray]
- Peckinpah's West [Blu-ray]
- Things Will Be Different - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Walking Tall - Der Große aus dem Dunkeln [Blu-ray]
- Andy Warhol's Frankenstein Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Andy Warhol's Frankenstein Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Löwe im Winter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Ritual [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Exorzist 3 [Blu-ray]
- The Mandalorian Staffel 3 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Ahsoka Staffel 1 Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Der Herr der Ringe - Trilogie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Hobbit - Trilogie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
bei jpc.de
- The Dark and the Wicked - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Dark and the Wicked - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Dark and the Wicked - Mediabook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Gladiator II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Gladiator II [Blu-ray]
- Lethal Weapon - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Herr der Ringe: Die Schlacht der Rohirrim [Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote [Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man [Blu-ray]
- Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung [Blu-ray]
- The Monkey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Monkey [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Blu-ray)
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
