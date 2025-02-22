"Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP
Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen "Live in the City of Diamonds" auf CD und LP. Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Amsterdam Ziggo Dome vom 06.04.2024 erscheint als Doppel-CD im 24-seitigen Mediabook und sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Schallplatte ist auch als "Clear Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de erhältlich. Im Unterschied zur CD-Ausgabe enthalten die LPs nur 18 statt 24 Titel.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.04.2025 geplant.
Tracklisting CD
CD1
1. Waterfront
2. Love Song
3. Sons And Fascination
4. Sweat In Bullet
5. This Fear Of Gods
6. Let There Be Love
7. She's A River
8. Once Upon A Time
9. Glittering Prize
10. New Gold Dream
11. Promised You A Miracle
12. Belfast Child
CD 2
1. Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
2. See The Lights
3. Book Of Brilliant Things
4. Don’t You (Forget About Me)
5. Alive And Kicking
6. Sanctify Yourself
7. Vision Thing
8. The American
9. Solstice Kiss
10. Premonition
11. Hunter And The Hunted
12. Colours Fly And Catherine Wheel
Tracklisting LP
Side A:
1. Waterfront
2. Love Song
3. Sons And Fascination
4. Sweat In Bullet
5. This Fear Of Gods
Side B:
1. Let There Be Love
2. She's A River
3. Once Upon A Time
4. Glittering Prize
5. New Gold Dream
Side C:
1. Promised You A Miracle
2. Belfast Child
3. Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)
4. See The Lights
Side D:
1. Book Of Brilliant Things
2. Don’t You (Forget About Me)
3. Alive And Kicking
4. Sanctify Yourself
