News

"Simple Minds: Live in the City of Diamonds" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen "Live in the City of Diamonds" auf CD und LP. Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Amsterdam Ziggo Dome vom 06.04.2024 erscheint als Doppel-CD im 24-seitigen Mediabook und sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Schallplatte ist auch als "Clear Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de erhältlich. Im Unterschied zur CD-Ausgabe enthalten die LPs nur 18 statt 24 Titel.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 25.04.2025 geplant.

Tracklisting CD

CD1

1. Waterfront

2. Love Song

3. Sons And Fascination

4. Sweat In Bullet

5. This Fear Of Gods

6. Let There Be Love

7. She's A River

8. Once Upon A Time

9. Glittering Prize

10. New Gold Dream

11. Promised You A Miracle

12. Belfast Child

CD 2

1. Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

2. See The Lights

3. Book Of Brilliant Things

4. Don’t You (Forget About Me)

5. Alive And Kicking

6. Sanctify Yourself

7. Vision Thing

8. The American

9. Solstice Kiss

10. Premonition

11. Hunter And The Hunted

12. Colours Fly And Catherine Wheel

Anzeige

Tracklisting LP

Side A:

1. Waterfront

2. Love Song

3. Sons And Fascination

4. Sweat In Bullet

5. This Fear Of Gods

Side B:

1. Let There Be Love

2. She's A River

3. Once Upon A Time

4. Glittering Prize

5. New Gold Dream

Side C:

Anzeige



1. Promised You A Miracle

2. Belfast Child

3. Someone Somewhere (In Summertime)

4. See The Lights

Side D:

1. Book Of Brilliant Things

2. Don’t You (Forget About Me)

3. Alive And Kicking

4. Sanctify Yourself

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.