News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
10.11.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Longlegs - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Longlegs [Blu-ray]
- Itsy Bitsy - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Itsy Bitsy - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Itsy Bitsy - Mediabook C [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Itsy Bitsy [Blu-ray]
- The Exorcism [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Exorcism [Blu-ray]
- The Last Stop in Yuma County - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- The Dating Game Killer [Blu-ray]
- AfrAId [Blu-ray]
- Phantasm - Das Böse - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Abyss [Blu-ray]
- Aliens - Die Rückkehr [Blu-ray]
- True Lies [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Alien: Romulus - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Alien: Romulus [Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- House of the Dragon - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Robocop - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom: The Last Dance [Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Joker: Folie à Deux [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Joker: Folie à Deux [Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice 2 Movie Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla Minus One [Blu-ray]
- Oppenheimer Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Terminator - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Crow (2024) [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Limited Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.