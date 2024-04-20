News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
21.04.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- The Abyss [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Aliens - Die Rückkehr [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- True Lies [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper [Blu-ray]
- The Wandering Earth II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Wandering Earth II [Blu-ray]
- Rebirth - Die Apokalypse beginnt - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rebirth - Die Apokalypse beginnt [Blu-ray]
- Priscilla [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan - Staffel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Night Swim [Blu-ray]
- Auf der Flucht - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blood for Dust [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blood for Dust [Blu-ray]
- Andy Warhols Dracula Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Andy Warhols Dracula Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Doctor Who - Die Christopher Eccleston und David Tennant Jahre: Der komplette 9. und 10. Doktor [Blu-ray]
- The Garbage Pail Kids Movie - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Peter Gabriel: I/O [Blu-ray/CD/LP]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Dune: Part Two [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune: Part Two [Blu-ray]
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Andor - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Beekeeper [Blu-ray]
- Bob Marley: One Love - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bob Marley: One Love [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Madame Web - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Madame Web [Blu-ray]
