News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
09.05.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Wuthering Heights - Sturmhöhe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wuthering Heights - Sturmhöhe [Blu-ray]
- Der Medicus 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Strangers - Chapter 3 [Blu-ray]
- Der Pass - Staffel 1-3 [Blu-ray]
- Der Todeskuss des Dr. Fu Man Chu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Folterkammer des Dr. Fu Man Chu - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Brautalarm [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Musik:
- The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky [Blu-ray]
- Kraftwerk: Radio-Activity - 50th Anniversary [Blu-ray]
- Kraftwerk: Radio-Activity - 50th Anniversary [LP]
- Jethro Tull: Under Wraps (The Unwrapped Edition) [Blu-ray/CD]
- Jethro Tull: Under Wraps (The Bruce Soord 2026 Remix) [LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [Blu-ray 3D/Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- Send Help [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Send Help [Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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