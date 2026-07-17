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"Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben" im September auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Universal veröffentlicht "Obsession - Du sollst mich lieben" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Blumhouse Horror-Thriller von Curry Barker über eine außer Kontrolle geratene Leidenschaft mit Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette und Cooper Tomlinson erscheint am 24.09.2026 mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und deutschem Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar und "Behind the Scenes"-Aufnahmen geplant.

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