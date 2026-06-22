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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
22.06.2026 Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Masters of the Universe - Steelbook
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Eddington
- Beverly Hills Cop - Steelbook
- Eyes Wide Shut - Steelbook
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
- Der schwarze Falke - Steelbook
- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert
- Masters of the Universe
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 1-3 [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
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