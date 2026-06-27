News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
27.06.2026 Karsten Serck
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- Dead of Winter - Eisige Stille [Blu-ray]
- Der Magier im Kreml [Blu-ray]
- Ready or Not 2 [Blu-ray]
- Hellsing - Gesamtausgabe - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Astronaut - Project Hail Mary [Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Disclosure Day - Der Tag der Wahrheit [Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Masters of the Universe [Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Backrooms [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 6 [Blu-ray]
- Scary Movie 1-3 [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mortal Kombat II [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nürnberg [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
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