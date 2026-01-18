News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
18.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Video Store [Blu-ray]
- 22 Bahnen [Blu-ray]
- In die Sonne schauen [Blu-ray]
- Freaked - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der unglaubliche Hulk - Die komplette Spielfilm-Trilogie [Blu-ray]
Musik:
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
Top-Vorbestellungen
- Tron: Ares - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Ares [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Ares [Blu-ray]
- Tron [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator: Badlands [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 [Blu-ray]
- Minority Report - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook A [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 - Steelbook B [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wicked: Teil 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Unfassbaren 3 - Now you see me [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
