Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Juni
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Highlights
- Marvels „Ironheart“ ab 25. Juni
- „Predator: Killer of Killers“ ab 6. Juni
- National Geographic „Ozeane mit David Attenborough“ ab 8. Juni
- FXs „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 4 ab 26. Juni
- „American Dad“ – Staffel 20 ab 4. Juni
Weitere Neuheiten
4. Juni
+ I, Addict – Staffel 1 (Star) Altersfreigabe 16+ (OV/UT)
10. Juni
+ Call Her Alex – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)
13. Juni
+ Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (Star) (OV/UT)
17. Juni
+ Sally – Pionierin des Weltalls (National Geographic)
Neue Katalog-Titel
1. Juni
+ Mission: Impossible (Star)
+ Mission: Impossible II (Star)
+ Mission: Impossible III (Star)
+ Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protokoll (Star)
+ Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Star)
+ Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Star)
11. Juni
+ Blackout – Staffel 1 (Star)
18. Juni
+ RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 1) (Disney)
