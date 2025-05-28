News

Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Juni

28.05.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

  • Marvels „Ironheart“ ab 25. Juni
  • „Predator: Killer of Killers“ ab 6. Juni
  • National Geographic „Ozeane mit David Attenborough“ ab 8. Juni
  • FXs „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 4 ab 26. Juni
  • „American Dad“ – Staffel 20 ab 4. Juni

Weitere Neuheiten

4. Juni

+   I, Addict – Staffel 1 (Star) Altersfreigabe 16+ (OV/UT)

 

10. Juni

+   Call Her Alex – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)

13. Juni

+  Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (Star) (OV/UT)

 

17. Juni

+   Sally – Pionierin des Weltalls (National Geographic)

Neue Katalog-Titel

1. Juni

+   Mission: Impossible (Star)

+   Mission: Impossible II (Star)

+   Mission: Impossible III (Star)

+   Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protokoll (Star)

+   Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Star)

+   Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Star)

11. Juni

+   Blackout – Staffel 1 (Star)

 

18. Juni

+   RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 1) (Disney)

www.disneyplus.com

