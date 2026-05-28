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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

28.05.2026 Karsten Serck

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Cloud Atlas - Mediabook
  2. Avatar: Fire and Ash
  3. Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
  4. Operation Overlord - Steelbook
  5. Mortal Kombat II - Steelbook 
  6. Die Wildgänse kommen - Mediabook
  7. Michael - Steelbook
  8. Der Super Mario Galaxy Film
  9. Fight Club - Steelbook
  10. Nürnberg - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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