News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Oktober

23.09.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals & "First Run"

MONTAG, 4. OKTOBER

+    The Walking Dead – Staffel 11, Episode 7

 

DIENSTAG, 5. OKTOBER

+   Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 7

 

MITTWOCH, 6. OKTOBER

+   American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 5

Anzeige

+   Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+   Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 4

+   The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 3

+   Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 5

 

MONTAG, 11. OKTOBER

+     The Walking Dead – Staffel 11, Episode 8


 

DIENSTAG, 12. OKTOBER

+   Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 8

 

MITTWOCH, 13. OKTOBER

+   NEUSTART: Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episoden 1+2

+   NEUSTART: The D'Amelio Show – Staffel 1

+   American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+   Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+   Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 5

+   The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+   Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 6

 

DIENSTAG, 19. OKTOBER

+   Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 9

 

MITTWOCH, 20. OKTOBER

+   STAFFELFINALE: American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+   Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+   Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 6

+   Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episode 3

+   The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+   Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 7

 

DIENSTAG, 26. OKTOBER

+   STAFFELFINALE: Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 10

 

MITTWOCH, 27. OKTOBER

+   STAFFELFINALE: Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+   Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 7

+   Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+   The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+   Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 8

 

FREITAG, 29. OKTOBER

+  Books of Blood 

 

STAR Katalog-Titel

1. Oktober

+   Battle of the Sexes - Gegen jede Regel

+   Der Schuh des Manitu (Constantin Film)

+   Operation - Broken Arrow (1996) 

+   Mister Undercover

+   Mord im Orient Express (2017)

+   Schatten der Wahrheit

+   Sonnenallee (Leonine)

 

6. Oktober

+   Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 7

+   Bless the Harts – Staffel 1

+   Broadchurch – Staffel 1-3

+   White Collar – Staffel 1-6

 

8. Oktober

+   Das Wunder von Bern (Leonine)

+   Ein Engel auf Erden – Film (Leonine)

+   Eine ganz heiße Nummer (Leonine)

+   Herr Lehmann (Leonine)

 

13. Oktober

+   Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 8

+   Hubert & Staller – Staffel 1-3 (ZDF Enterprises)

+   Krieg der Welten – Staffel 2

+   What We Do in the Shadows – Staffel 1+2

 

15. Oktober

+  Der Kroatien Krimi – Teil 1-8 (Constantin)

+  Schwarzach 23 und der Schädel des Satans (ZDF Enterprises)  

+  Schwarzach 23 und die Hand des Todes (ZDF Enterprises)   

+  Schwarzach 23 und die Jagd nach dem Mordsfinger (ZDF Enterprises)  

 

20. Oktober

+   Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 9

+   Modern Family – Staffel 1-3

+   Mr Inbetween – Staffel 1 & 2

+   The Gloaming – Staffel 1

 

22.Oktober

+   Das Omen (2006)

+   Ein Leben zwischen den Zeiten

       +   Im Juli (Leonine) 

+   Sein letztes Rennen (Leonine)

+  The Other Side of the Door

 

27. Oktober

+   Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 10

+   Letzte Spur Berlin – Staffel 7-9 (ZDF Enterprises)

+   Tannbach: Schicksal eines Dorfes – Staffel 1&2 (ZDF Enterprises)

+   Unterleuten - Das zerrissene Dorf – Teil 1-3 (ZDF Enterprises)

 

29. Oktober

+   Aimee & Jaguar (Leonine)

+   Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland (Leonine)

+   Das Traumschiff – Teil 1-5 (ZDF Enterprises)  

+   Der Schakal (Leonine)

+   Die Geschichte vom Brandner Kaspar (Leonine)

+   Friesland Teil 1-10 (ZDF Enterprises)  

       +   Scary Movie 4 

+  The Hills have Eyes: Hügel der blutigen Augen

+  The Hills Have Eyes 2

+  The Rocky Horror Picture Show

+  Wackersdorf (Leonine) 

 

Disney+ Original

FREITAG, 1. OKTOBER

+   LEGO Star Wars Gruselgeschichten

 

MITTWOCH, 6. OKTOBER

+   STAFFELFINALE: Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 12

+   What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+   Black Widow (Für alle Abonnenten)

+   Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 11

+   Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+   Unter den Sternen – Staffel 1

 

FREITAG, 8. OKTOBER

+   Muppets Haunted Mansion

 

MITTWOCH, 13. OKTOBER

+   STAFFELFINALE: Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 12

+   Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+   Just Beyond – Staffel 1

 

MITTWOCH, 20. OKTOBER

+   NEUSTART: Disney Insider – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+   Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 7

 

MITTWOCH, 27. OKTOBER

+  Disney Insider – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+  Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 8

 

Disney+ Katalog-Titel

1. Oktober

+   Dino-Duell: Kampf der Giganten (National Geographic)

+   Der Koks-König (National Geographic)

+   Hai vs. Hai (National Geographic)

+   Spin – Finde deinen Beat (Disney)

 

6. Oktober

+  Facing... – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

 

8. Oktober

+  Krieg und Terror - In der Hölle Syriens (National Geographic)

 

13. Oktober

+  Hacking The System – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  Raubtiere hautnah – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

 

15. Oktober

+  Die Havarie der Costa Concordia (National Geographic)

+  Muslimbruderschaft (National Geographic)

 

20. Oktober

+  Evolution der Technik – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  No Man Left Behind – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  Triff Spider-Man und seine außergewöhnlichen Freunde – Staffel 1 (Disney)

 

22. Oktober

+   American Blackout (National Geographic)

 

27. Oktober

+  Mine Kings: Die Edelstein-Jäger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  Clans der Raubtiere – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  The Lion Ranger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

www.disneyplus.com

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK