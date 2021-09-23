News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Oktober

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals & "First Run"



MONTAG, 4. OKTOBER

+ The Walking Dead – Staffel 11, Episode 7

DIENSTAG, 5. OKTOBER

+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 7

MITTWOCH, 6. OKTOBER

+ American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+ Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 4

+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 3

+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 5

MONTAG, 11. OKTOBER

+ The Walking Dead – Staffel 11, Episode 8

DIENSTAG, 12. OKTOBER

+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 8

MITTWOCH, 13. OKTOBER

+ NEUSTART: Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episoden 1+2

+ NEUSTART: The D'Amelio Show – Staffel 1

+ American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 5

+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 6

DIENSTAG, 19. OKTOBER

+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 9

MITTWOCH, 20. OKTOBER

+ STAFFELFINALE: American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 7

+ Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 6

+ Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episode 3

+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 7

DIENSTAG, 26. OKTOBER

+ STAFFELFINALE: Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 10

MITTWOCH, 27. OKTOBER

+ STAFFELFINALE: Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 7

+ Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episode 4

+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 8

FREITAG, 29. OKTOBER

+ Books of Blood

STAR Katalog-Titel

1. Oktober

+ Battle of the Sexes - Gegen jede Regel

+ Der Schuh des Manitu (Constantin Film)

+ Operation - Broken Arrow (1996)

+ Mister Undercover

+ Mord im Orient Express (2017)

+ Schatten der Wahrheit

+ Sonnenallee (Leonine)

6. Oktober

+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 7

+ Bless the Harts – Staffel 1

+ Broadchurch – Staffel 1-3

+ White Collar – Staffel 1-6

8. Oktober

+ Das Wunder von Bern (Leonine)

+ Ein Engel auf Erden – Film (Leonine)

+ Eine ganz heiße Nummer (Leonine)

+ Herr Lehmann (Leonine)

13. Oktober

+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 8

+ Hubert & Staller – Staffel 1-3 (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Krieg der Welten – Staffel 2

+ What We Do in the Shadows – Staffel 1+2

15. Oktober

+ Der Kroatien Krimi – Teil 1-8 (Constantin)

+ Schwarzach 23 und der Schädel des Satans (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Schwarzach 23 und die Hand des Todes (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Schwarzach 23 und die Jagd nach dem Mordsfinger (ZDF Enterprises)

20. Oktober

+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 9

+ Modern Family – Staffel 1-3

+ Mr Inbetween – Staffel 1 & 2

+ The Gloaming – Staffel 1

22.Oktober

+ Das Omen (2006)

+ Ein Leben zwischen den Zeiten

+ Im Juli (Leonine)

+ Sein letztes Rennen (Leonine)

+ The Other Side of the Door

27. Oktober

+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 10

+ Letzte Spur Berlin – Staffel 7-9 (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Tannbach: Schicksal eines Dorfes – Staffel 1&2 (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Unterleuten - Das zerrissene Dorf – Teil 1-3 (ZDF Enterprises)

29. Oktober

+ Aimee & Jaguar (Leonine)

+ Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland (Leonine)

+ Das Traumschiff – Teil 1-5 (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Der Schakal (Leonine)

+ Die Geschichte vom Brandner Kaspar (Leonine)

+ Friesland Teil 1-10 (ZDF Enterprises)

+ Scary Movie 4

+ The Hills have Eyes: Hügel der blutigen Augen

+ The Hills Have Eyes 2

+ The Rocky Horror Picture Show

+ Wackersdorf (Leonine)

Disney+ Original

FREITAG, 1. OKTOBER

+ LEGO Star Wars Gruselgeschichten

MITTWOCH, 6. OKTOBER

+ STAFFELFINALE: Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 12

+ What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Black Widow (Für alle Abonnenten)

+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 11

+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 5

+ Unter den Sternen – Staffel 1

FREITAG, 8. OKTOBER

+ Muppets Haunted Mansion

MITTWOCH, 13. OKTOBER

+ STAFFELFINALE: Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 12

+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 6

+ Just Beyond – Staffel 1

MITTWOCH, 20. OKTOBER

+ NEUSTART: Disney Insider – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 7

MITTWOCH, 27. OKTOBER

+ Disney Insider – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 8

Disney+ Katalog-Titel



1. Oktober

+ Dino-Duell: Kampf der Giganten (National Geographic)

+ Der Koks-König (National Geographic)

+ Hai vs. Hai (National Geographic)

+ Spin – Finde deinen Beat (Disney)

6. Oktober

+ Facing... – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

8. Oktober

+ Krieg und Terror - In der Hölle Syriens (National Geographic)

13. Oktober

+ Hacking The System – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Raubtiere hautnah – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

15. Oktober

+ Die Havarie der Costa Concordia (National Geographic)

+ Muslimbruderschaft (National Geographic)

20. Oktober

+ Evolution der Technik – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ No Man Left Behind – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Triff Spider-Man und seine außergewöhnlichen Freunde – Staffel 1 (Disney)

22. Oktober

+ American Blackout (National Geographic)

27. Oktober

+ Mine Kings: Die Edelstein-Jäger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Clans der Raubtiere – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ The Lion Ranger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

