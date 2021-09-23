Die Disney+ Highlights im Oktober
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
STAR Originals & "First Run"
MONTAG, 4. OKTOBER
+ The Walking Dead – Staffel 11, Episode 7
DIENSTAG, 5. OKTOBER
+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 7
MITTWOCH, 6. OKTOBER
+ American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 5
+ Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 4
+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 3
+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 5
MONTAG, 11. OKTOBER
+ The Walking Dead – Staffel 11, Episode 8
DIENSTAG, 12. OKTOBER
+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 8
MITTWOCH, 13. OKTOBER
+ NEUSTART: Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episoden 1+2
+ NEUSTART: The D'Amelio Show – Staffel 1
+ American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 7
+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 5
+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 4
+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 6
DIENSTAG, 19. OKTOBER
+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 9
MITTWOCH, 20. OKTOBER
+ STAFFELFINALE: American Horror Stories – Staffel 1, Episode 7
+ Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 6
+ Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episode 3
+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 5
+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 7
DIENSTAG, 26. OKTOBER
+ STAFFELFINALE: Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 1, Episode 10
MITTWOCH, 27. OKTOBER
+ STAFFELFINALE: Das eine Wort: Feyenoord – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Grown-Ish – Staffel 4, Episode 7
+ Reservation Dogs – Staffel 1, Episode 4
+ The Great North – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Y: The Last Man – Staffel 1, Episode 8
FREITAG, 29. OKTOBER
+ Books of Blood
STAR Katalog-Titel
1. Oktober
+ Battle of the Sexes - Gegen jede Regel
+ Der Schuh des Manitu (Constantin Film)
+ Operation - Broken Arrow (1996)
+ Mister Undercover
+ Mord im Orient Express (2017)
+ Schatten der Wahrheit
+ Sonnenallee (Leonine)
6. Oktober
+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 7
+ Bless the Harts – Staffel 1
+ Broadchurch – Staffel 1-3
+ White Collar – Staffel 1-6
8. Oktober
+ Das Wunder von Bern (Leonine)
+ Ein Engel auf Erden – Film (Leonine)
+ Eine ganz heiße Nummer (Leonine)
+ Herr Lehmann (Leonine)
13. Oktober
+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 8
+ Hubert & Staller – Staffel 1-3 (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Krieg der Welten – Staffel 2
+ What We Do in the Shadows – Staffel 1+2
15. Oktober
+ Der Kroatien Krimi – Teil 1-8 (Constantin)
+ Schwarzach 23 und der Schädel des Satans (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Schwarzach 23 und die Hand des Todes (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Schwarzach 23 und die Jagd nach dem Mordsfinger (ZDF Enterprises)
20. Oktober
+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 9
+ Modern Family – Staffel 1-3
+ Mr Inbetween – Staffel 1 & 2
+ The Gloaming – Staffel 1
22.Oktober
+ Das Omen (2006)
+ Ein Leben zwischen den Zeiten
+ Im Juli (Leonine)
+ Sein letztes Rennen (Leonine)
+ The Other Side of the Door
27. Oktober
+ Bobs Burgers – Staffel 11, Episode 10
+ Letzte Spur Berlin – Staffel 7-9 (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Tannbach: Schicksal eines Dorfes – Staffel 1&2 (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Unterleuten - Das zerrissene Dorf – Teil 1-3 (ZDF Enterprises)
29. Oktober
+ Aimee & Jaguar (Leonine)
+ Almanya - Willkommen in Deutschland (Leonine)
+ Das Traumschiff – Teil 1-5 (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Der Schakal (Leonine)
+ Die Geschichte vom Brandner Kaspar (Leonine)
+ Friesland Teil 1-10 (ZDF Enterprises)
+ Scary Movie 4
+ The Hills have Eyes: Hügel der blutigen Augen
+ The Hills Have Eyes 2
+ The Rocky Horror Picture Show
+ Wackersdorf (Leonine)
Disney+ Original
FREITAG, 1. OKTOBER
+ LEGO Star Wars Gruselgeschichten
MITTWOCH, 6. OKTOBER
+ STAFFELFINALE: Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 12
+ What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Black Widow (Für alle Abonnenten)
+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 11
+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 5
+ Unter den Sternen – Staffel 1
FREITAG, 8. OKTOBER
+ Muppets Haunted Mansion
MITTWOCH, 13. OKTOBER
+ STAFFELFINALE: Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 12
+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 6
+ Just Beyond – Staffel 1
MITTWOCH, 20. OKTOBER
+ NEUSTART: Disney Insider – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 7
MITTWOCH, 27. OKTOBER
+ Disney Insider – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 8
Disney+ Katalog-Titel
1. Oktober
+ Dino-Duell: Kampf der Giganten (National Geographic)
+ Der Koks-König (National Geographic)
+ Hai vs. Hai (National Geographic)
+ Spin – Finde deinen Beat (Disney)
6. Oktober
+ Facing... – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
8. Oktober
+ Krieg und Terror - In der Hölle Syriens (National Geographic)
13. Oktober
+ Hacking The System – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Raubtiere hautnah – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
15. Oktober
+ Die Havarie der Costa Concordia (National Geographic)
+ Muslimbruderschaft (National Geographic)
20. Oktober
+ Evolution der Technik – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ No Man Left Behind – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Triff Spider-Man und seine außergewöhnlichen Freunde – Staffel 1 (Disney)
22. Oktober
+ American Blackout (National Geographic)
27. Oktober
+ Mine Kings: Die Edelstein-Jäger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Clans der Raubtiere – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ The Lion Ranger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
