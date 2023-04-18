News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Mai mit neuen "Star Wars"-Serien und mehr

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt. U.a. starten zum internationalen Star Wars Tag am vierten Mai (May the Fourth) die zweite animierte "Star Wars: Visionen"-Kurzfilm-Reihe und mit „Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi“ die erste speziell für die Vorschul-Kids kreierte "Star Wars"-Serie bei Disney+:

Highlights

"Star Wars: Visionen Vol. 2" ab 4. Mai

"Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi" ab 4. Mai

„Ein Funken Hoffnung – Anne Franks Helferin” ab 2. Mai (National Geographic)

„Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All“ ab 3. Mai (Disney)

„The Muppets Mayhem“ ab 10. Mai (Disney)

„Tiny Beautiful Things“ ab 10. Mai (Star)

"White Men Can’t Jump" ab 19. Mai (Star)

"American Born Chinese" ab 24. Mai (Disney)

"Will Trent“ ab 31. Mai (Star)

Weitere Neuheiten

3. Mai

+ Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Star)

5. Mai

+ Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 2 (Star)

+ Planners – Staffel 1 (Star)

6. Mai

+ Tengoku-Daimakyo – Staffel 1 (Star)

10. Mai

+ Lambert vs. Lambert – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ The Cleaner: Tatortreiniger UK – Staffel 1 (Star)

12. Mai

+ Crater (Disney)

17. Mai

+ A Million Little Things – Staffel 4 (Star)

+ Up Here – Staffel 1 (Star)

25. Mai

+ The Kardashians – Staffel 3 (Star)

26. Mai

+ Wild Life: Ein Leben für die Natur (National Geographic)

31. Mai

+ The Actress – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Noch nicht ganz tot – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Staffel 1 (Disney)

Neue Katalog-Titel

3. Mai

+ Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Staffel 2 (Star)

5. Mai

+ Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas (Star)

+ Die Bestimmer – Kinder haften für ihre Eltern (Star)

+ Untreu (Star)

10. Mai

+ Born This Way – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Car SOS – Staffel 10 (National Geographic)

+ Der Tatortreiniger – Staffel 1-7 (Star)

12. Mai

+ Explorer: Die tiefste Höhle (National Geographic)

+ I Want a Baby (Star)

+ Meine Frau, die Spartaner und ich (Star)

17. Mai

+ Justified – Staffel 1-6 (Star)

+ Fabriken der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

19. Mai

+ Noah (Star)

25. Mai

+ Kocktails with Khloé – Staffel 1 (Star)

26. Mai

+ Die Giraffen Arche (National Geographic)

+ Street Kings (Star)

