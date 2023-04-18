News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Mai mit neuen "Star Wars"-Serien und mehr

18.04.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt. U.a. starten zum internationalen Star Wars Tag am vierten Mai (May the Fourth) die zweite animierte "Star Wars: Visionen"-Kurzfilm-Reihe und mit „Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi“ die erste speziell für die Vorschul-Kids kreierte "Star Wars"-Serie bei Disney+:

Highlights

  • "Star Wars: Visionen Vol. 2" ab 4. Mai
  • "Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi" ab 4. Mai
  • „Ein Funken Hoffnung – Anne Franks Helferin” ab 2. Mai (National Geographic)
  • „Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All“ ab 3. Mai (Disney)
  • „The Muppets Mayhem“ ab 10. Mai (Disney)
  • „Tiny Beautiful Things“ ab 10. Mai (Star)
  • "White Men Can’t Jump" ab 19. Mai (Star)
  • "American Born Chinese" ab 24. Mai (Disney)
  • "Will Trent“ ab 31. Mai (Star)

Weitere Neuheiten

3. Mai

+   Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Star)

5. Mai

+   Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 2 (Star)

+   Planners – Staffel 1 (Star)

6. Mai

+   Tengoku-Daimakyo – Staffel 1 (Star) 

10. Mai

+   Lambert vs. Lambert – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   The Cleaner: Tatortreiniger UK – Staffel 1 (Star)

12. Mai

+   Crater (Disney)

17. Mai

+   A Million Little Things – Staffel 4 (Star)

+   Up Here – Staffel 1 (Star)

25. Mai

+   The Kardashians – Staffel 3 (Star)

26. Mai

+   Wild Life: Ein Leben für die Natur (National Geographic)

31. Mai

+   The Actress – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Noch nicht ganz tot – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Staffel 1 (Disney)

Neue Katalog-Titel

3. Mai

+   Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Staffel 2 (Star)

5. Mai

+   Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas (Star)

+   Die Bestimmer – Kinder haften für ihre Eltern (Star)

+   Untreu (Star)

10. Mai

+   Born This Way – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Car SOS – Staffel 10 (National Geographic)

+   Der Tatortreiniger – Staffel 1-7 (Star)

12. Mai

+   Explorer: Die tiefste Höhle (National Geographic)

+   I Want a Baby (Star)

+   Meine Frau, die Spartaner und ich (Star)

17. Mai

+   Justified – Staffel 1-6 (Star)

+   Fabriken der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

19. Mai

+   Noah (Star)

25. Mai

+   Kocktails with Khloé – Staffel 1 (Star)

26. Mai

+   Die Giraffen Arche (National Geographic)

+   Street Kings (Star)

www.disneyplus.com


