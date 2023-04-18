Die Disney+ Highlights im Mai mit neuen "Star Wars"-Serien und mehr
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt. U.a. starten zum internationalen Star Wars Tag am vierten Mai (May the Fourth) die zweite animierte "Star Wars: Visionen"-Kurzfilm-Reihe und mit „Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi“ die erste speziell für die Vorschul-Kids kreierte "Star Wars"-Serie bei Disney+:
Highlights
- "Star Wars: Visionen Vol. 2" ab 4. Mai
- "Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi" ab 4. Mai
- „Ein Funken Hoffnung – Anne Franks Helferin” ab 2. Mai (National Geographic)
- „Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All“ ab 3. Mai (Disney)
- „The Muppets Mayhem“ ab 10. Mai (Disney)
- „Tiny Beautiful Things“ ab 10. Mai (Star)
- "White Men Can’t Jump" ab 19. Mai (Star)
- "American Born Chinese" ab 24. Mai (Disney)
- "Will Trent“ ab 31. Mai (Star)
Weitere Neuheiten
3. Mai
+ Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Star)
5. Mai
+ Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 2 (Star)
+ Planners – Staffel 1 (Star)
6. Mai
+ Tengoku-Daimakyo – Staffel 1 (Star)
10. Mai
+ Lambert vs. Lambert – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ The Cleaner: Tatortreiniger UK – Staffel 1 (Star)
12. Mai
+ Crater (Disney)
17. Mai
+ A Million Little Things – Staffel 4 (Star)
+ Up Here – Staffel 1 (Star)
25. Mai
+ The Kardashians – Staffel 3 (Star)
26. Mai
+ Wild Life: Ein Leben für die Natur (National Geographic)
31. Mai
+ The Actress – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Noch nicht ganz tot – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Staffel 1 (Disney)
Neue Katalog-Titel
3. Mai
+ Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Staffel 2 (Star)
5. Mai
+ Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas (Star)
+ Die Bestimmer – Kinder haften für ihre Eltern (Star)
+ Untreu (Star)
10. Mai
+ Born This Way – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Car SOS – Staffel 10 (National Geographic)
+ Der Tatortreiniger – Staffel 1-7 (Star)
12. Mai
+ Explorer: Die tiefste Höhle (National Geographic)
+ I Want a Baby (Star)
+ Meine Frau, die Spartaner und ich (Star)
17. Mai
+ Justified – Staffel 1-6 (Star)
+ Fabriken der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
19. Mai
+ Noah (Star)
25. Mai
+ Kocktails with Khloé – Staffel 1 (Star)
26. Mai
+ Die Giraffen Arche (National Geographic)
+ Street Kings (Star)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.