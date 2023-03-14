News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

14.03.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Everything Everywhere All At Once - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Star Trek VII: Treffen der Generationen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

