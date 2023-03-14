News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
14.03.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de werden von Kunden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek VII: Treffen der Generationen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun: Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
