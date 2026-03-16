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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

16.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Scream 7 - Steelbook
  2. Der Patriot - Extended Version - Steelbook
  3. The Da Vinci Code - Sakrileg - Extended Version - Steelbook
  4. Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook
  5. Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook
  7. Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
  8. Avatar: The Way of Water
  9. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 - Steelbook
  10. ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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