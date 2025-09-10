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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

10.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Tron - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Tron: Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Jacob's Ladder - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Steelbook
  6. Zurück in die Zukunft II - Steelbook
  7. Zurück in die Zukunft - 40th Anniversary Steelbook
  8. Zurück in die Zukunft III - Steelbook
  9. Barry Lyndon - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Sleepy Hollow - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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