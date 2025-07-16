News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

17.07.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook
  2. Dune: Part Two
  3. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook
  4. Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook
  5. 28 Years Later - Steelbook
  6. Superman - Steelbook B
  7. Superman - Steelbook A
  8. Karate Kid Legends - Steelbook
  9. Der weiße Hai 50th Anniversary Steelbook
  10. Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

