Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

22.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. High Tension Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Evil Dead Rise [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Bloodsport - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. High Tension Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  8. Gesprengte Ketten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. The Whale - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.


