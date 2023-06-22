Details zu "The Last Of Us - Staffel 1" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Die erste Staffel der HBO-Serie "The Last of Us" wird im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Warner hat jetzt alle Details zur Ausstattung bekanntgegeben. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten sind mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes mit über zwei Stunden Laufzeit geplant.
Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Veröffentlichung der ersten "The Last of Us"-Staffel ist für den 20.07.2023 geplant und neben den Standard-Editionen wird es auch ein Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook geben.
The Last of Us - Staffel 1 (Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 16:9
Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital 5.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonus-Material:
Hinter der Episode (9 Featurettes)
Ohne Controller: Die Umsetzung von The Last of Us
Vom Level zur Realverfilmung
The Last of Us: Seltsamer als die Fiktion
Ashley Johnson-Special
Die Darsteller (4 Featurettes)
Ist das Zitat aus The Last of Us? (2 Featurettes)
Das letzte Debriefing mit Troy Baker (5 Featurettes)
