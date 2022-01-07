Details zu "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" erscheint im März auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Inzwischen liegen auch Details zur Ausstattung von Constantin Film vor. Demnach wird der Film in Deutsch und Englisch mit DTS HD 5.1-Ton präsentiert - im Unterschied zur US-Version von Sony, die auf Ultra HD Blu-ray mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet ist.
Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.
"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" erscheint am 24.03.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die Blu-ray Disc wird auch als Steelbook veröffentlicht.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 2,40:1
Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (DTS HD 5.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte
Extras:
- Replicating the DNA
- Cops, Corpses and Chaos
- Zombies, Lickers and the Horrors of "Resident Evil"
- Hörfilmfassung
