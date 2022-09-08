News

"Depeche Mode - Playing The Angel - The 12" Singles" erscheint als Collector's Edition Deluxe Vinyl-LP Box

Depeche Mode setzen die Serie ihrer Maxi-Vinyl-Boxsets fort und veröffentlichen am 11.11.2022 "Playing The Angel - The 12" Singles" als "Collector's Edition Deluxe Box Set". Die exklusive Vinyl-Edition enthält zehn 180 Gramm LPs mit zahlreichen Maxi-und Remix-Versionen der Songs des "Playing The Angel"-Albums aus dem Jahr 2005.

Die zehnte LP ist eine neue Compilation mit B-Seiten und Mix-Versionen, die zuvor bereits auf CD und Maxis im Rahmen der "Playing The Angel"-Promotion veröffentlicht wurden.

Zuletzt erschien in der Maxi-Serie im Juni die "Exciter" 12" Singles-Box. Weitere Depeche Mode-Vinyl-Boxsets mit den Singles der einzelnen Studio-Alben sind in den kommenden Jahren geplant.

Playing The Angel | The 12" Singles - Tracklisting



Precious (12BONG 35) / LP01

A1 Precious (Sasha's Spooky Mix - Full Length)

B1 Precious (Sasha's Gargantuan Vocal Mix - Full Length)

Precious (L12BONG35) / LP02

A1 Precious (Misc. Full Vocal Mix)

A2 Precious (Michael Mayer Balearic Mix)

B1 Precious (Motor Remix)

B2 Precious (Misc. Crunch Mix)

A Pain That I'm Used To (12BONG 36) / LP03

A1 A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

AA1 A Pain That I'm Used To (Jacques Lu Cont Dub)

A Pain That I'm Used To (L12BONG 36) / LP04

A1 A Pain That I'm Used To (Bitstream Threshold Mix)

AA1 A Pain That I'm Used To (Bitstream Spansule Mix)

Suffer Well (12BONG 37) / LP05

A1 Suffer Well (Tiga Remix)

A2 Suffer Well (Tiga Dub)

B1 Suffer Well (Narcotic Thrust Vocal Dub)

Suffer Well (L12BONG 37) / LP06

A1 Suffer Well (Metope Remix)

A2 Suffer Well (Metope Vocal Remix)

B1 Suffer Well (M83 Remix)

B2 Better Days (Basteroid 'Dance Is Gone' Vocal Mix)

The Darkest Star (XL12BONG 37) / LP07

A1 The Darkest Star (Holden Remix)

AA1 The Darkest Star (Holden Dub)

John The Revelator / Lilian (12BONG 38) / L08

A1 John The Revelator ('Dave Is In The Disco' Tiefschwarz Remix)

AA1 John The Revelator (Tiefschwarz Dub)

AA2 Lilian (Chab Dub)

John The Revelator / Lilian (L12BONG 38) / LP09

A1 John The Revelator (Murk Mode Dub)

AA1 John The Revelator (Boosta Club Remix)

AA2 Lilian (Chab Vocal Remix)

Playing The Angel Promotional Collection (PSTUMM260) / LP10 (newly compiled exclusive limited edition)

A1 Free

A2 Better Days

A3 Newborn

A4 John The Revelator (Single Version)

A5 Lilian (Single Version)

B1 Precious (Michael Mayer Ambient Mix)

B2 Suffer Well (Alter Ego Remix)

B3 Lilian (Robag Wruhme Slomoschen Kikker)

B4 A Pain That I'm Used To (Goldfrapp Remix)

B5 A Pain That I'm Used To (Telex Remix)

