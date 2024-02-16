News

Depeche Mode "My Favourite Stranger"-Remixe erscheinen als Vinyl-Maxi

Sony Music veröffentlicht nach "Wagging Tongue", "Ghosts Again" sowie "My Cosmos Is Mine" und "Speak To Me" eine weitere Maxi-Single-Edition mit Remixen des Songs "My Favourite Stranger" aus dem Album "Memento Mori". Dabei handelt es sich um die folgenden Remixe:

My Favourite Stranger (Boris Brejcha Remix)

My Favourite Stranger (Ela Minus Remix)

Favourite Stranger (Long Island Sound Remix)

Die limitierte Maxi-Edition wird auf einer 12" 45 RPM Schallplatte ab dem 23.02.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.

bereits erhältilch:

ebenfalls erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.